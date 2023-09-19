Menu
Govt’s green fund raises $170m debt for solar power

Govt's green fund raises $170m debt for solar power
Rooftop solar is becoming affordable through new business models. (Image: solarZero)
BlackRock-owned New Zealand solar power company solarZero is the target for the largest-ever investment to be made by the government’s NZ Green Investment Fund.NZGIF is placing $80 million of its capital alongside $90m from two international investors, Sydney-based First Sentier Investors and Paris-headquartered global funds manager Natixis, to create a new investment-grade class of certified lending for solar electricity installations.The whole $170m raised will allow Auckland-based solarZero to refinance existing debt, with a view to fu...
