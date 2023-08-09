Menu
Growth in multi-sector KiwiSaver returns slows

Staff reporters
Wed, 09 Aug 2023
All multi-sector KiwiSaver funds produced positive returns over the June quarter, but the growth has slowed.Average returns in the conservative category sat at 1.2% for the June quarter compared to 2.9% in March, according to the report’s authors Greg Bunkall and Evelyn Garrido.Alternatively, the aggressive category, including default options, experienced 5.4% multi-sector returns compared to 5.6% in March.According to the report, the value of KiwiSaver assets increased over the quarter to $98 billion.In market share terms ANZ had the lar...
