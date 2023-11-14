Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Home ownership now 'preserve of the rich': ANZ boss

Home ownership now 'preserve of the rich': ANZ boss
High immigration, building costs and heavy regulation are contributors, says Antonia Watson. (Image: ANZ)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 14 Nov 2023
The head of the ANZ bank in New Zealand fears her Australian chief executive’s statement that homeownership “has become the preserve of the rich” is coming true here, too.In an email to BusinessDesk, Antonia Watson, the chief executive of ANZ’s NZ unit and this country’s largest trading bank, said the bank’s group CEO Shayne Elliott was being “candid” in his remarks, published by the Australian this morning.She warned that a combination of factors, including galloping immigration, high constructio...
National’s tax cuts unlikely to push up interest rates: Goldman Sachs
Economy

National’s tax cuts unlikely to push up interest rates: Goldman Sachs

The finance house says tax plans will stimulate economy, but not force rate hike.

Paul McBeth 3:50pm
Markets Free

Napier Port down, but not out

It's been a tough year as the region recovers from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:00pm
Napier Port down, but not out
World

The charts that could predict the IPO market’s comeback

Companies see few reasons to rush to publicly list shares, with recent IPOs trading lower.

The Wall Street Journal 10:30am
The charts that could predict the IPO market’s comeback

More Finance

FMA mum on Tower investigation
Finance

FMA mum on Tower investigation

The increased cost includes any regulatory penalty coming Tower's way.

Staff reporters 11:05am
ANZ still wary of inflation, employment as arrears lift
Finance

ANZ still wary of inflation, employment as arrears lift

Mortgage holders are holding their own under higher rates.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Is there life left in Fonterra's shareholder fund?
Finance

Is there life left in Fonterra's shareholder fund?

Its AGM was held in Auckland on Monday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Fatter margins soften hedging losses for ANZ NZ
Finance

Fatter margins soften hedging losses for ANZ NZ

The country's biggest lender held its mortgage market share.

Paul McBeth 13 Nov 2023