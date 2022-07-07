See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Finance

Homebuyers: the bank is still watching your spending

Frances Cook
Thu, 07 Jul 2022

Homebuyers: the bank is still watching your spending
Mortgage rule changes aren’t a home run for borrowers. (Image: Getty)
Frances Cook
Thu, 07 Jul 2022
RELATED
From today, anyone applying for a mortgage will get a slightly easier time of it. And not a moment too soon. When the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) came into force in December, it slammed the brakes on a lot of mortgage lending. Some of the hurdles were quite clearly silly. People were denied lending for ordering Uber Eats or getting a café coffee, even when they could afford it. The problem was banks trying to filter what counted as “irresponsible spending” that could see them accused of le...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 07, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 07 Jul 2022

Stay warm inside by taking our daily quiz. Good luck and have fun.

Energy
More work on Onslow gets green light from ministers
Ian Llewellyn | Thu, 07 Jul 2022

Cabinet gives green light to more Onslow pumped hydro project, narrows down alternative options on solving the dry year problem.

Law & Regulation
Lego, Zuru to head to trial over use of trademark
Ben Moore | Thu, 07 Jul 2022

The two toy titans have clashed over Zuru’s use of the Lego trademark on statements of compatibility on its packaging.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.