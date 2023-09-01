Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

HSBC to sell NZ mortgages to Pepper Money

HSBC to sell NZ mortgages to Pepper Money
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Fri, 01 Sep 2023
HSBC will sell its New Zealand mortgage portfolio to an NZ subsidiary of the Australian securities exchange-listed Pepper Money.The transaction is expected to comprise $1.4 billion of mortgages and be completed by November 2023.Pepper Money had assets of A$18.9b (NZ$20.5b) at June 30, 2023.It had already set up a base in NZ in 2011 when it acquired GE Capital’s Australian and NZ home lending business.“Since then, Pepper Money has continued to grow its presence in this market with the establishment of an end-to-end mortgage platform...
Govt seeks advice on first offshore wind farm consent application
Energy

Govt seeks advice on first offshore wind farm consent application

Wind Quarry Zealandia may have jumped the gun on its offshore wind farm application.

Greg Hurrell 3:00pm
Law & Regulation

Fund manager fights for name suppression over assault charge

It's alleged that he blinded his neighbour in a backyard dispute.

Staff reporters 2:18pm
Fund manager fights for name suppression over assault charge
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: NZ Rugby’s ‘Red Wedding’ must lead to real change

Independent review into the governance of NZ Rugby: “Change or die.”

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Business of Sport: NZ Rugby’s ‘Red Wedding’ must lead to real change