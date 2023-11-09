Menu
Interest in 'insolvent' Supie's assets not enough to stop liquidation vote

Supie founder Sarah Balle. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 09 Nov 2023
The administrators of Supie have been approached by “various parties” showing interest in different aspects of the business, with those owed money having to vote on the online grocer’s future on Thursday.But given the state of the group's finances and no plan put forward to save it, it's almost certainly heading to liquidation.Supie was put into voluntary administration by its founder, Sarah Balle, early last week after the underwriter of its $3 million capital raise got cold feet and pulled out.Lquidation Its dem...
Breaking the grocery duopoly – lessons from telco
In discussion with grocery and telco veteran Ernie Newman.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
'True value': MHM Automation outlines US takeover bid to shareholders

Shareholders will vote on the deal in January. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Ideally raises $2.15m to disrupt product research market

The startup was spun out of TRA’s venture lab, where its ‘cousin’ Tracksuit was born.

Ben Moore 5:00am
