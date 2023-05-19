Menu
Jenny Craig sale 'well progressed', administrators says

Magda Szubanski was one of the brand ambassadors for Jenny Craig. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 19 May 2023
The Australian-based administrators of Jenny Craig say the sale process of the business is “well progressed”.While some Australian meal-solution suppliers have been thrown around as possible bidders, a New Zealand meal-kit company won’t confirm nor deny if they want the business.Earlier this month, FTI Consulting’s Joseph Hansell, Vaughan Strawbridge and Kate Warwick were appointed to Jenny Craig Weight Loss Centres (NZ) as well as its Australian arm.Their appointment came just five days after the fitness brand said its...
Ryman helps market to highest close in three months
Markets Market close

Ryman helps market to highest close in three months

The NZ sharemarket has broken through the 12,000 points mark, with a 1% rise.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Infrastructure

National Resilience Plan or electoral 'slush fund?'

There's little detail about how a $6b fund to boost infrastructure resilience will be spent.

Oliver Lewis 5:25pm
Economy

Luxon defends scrip subsidy repeal

A day after the budget, National are stuck defending their own statements.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:32pm
WasteCo signs $7m deal to buy Cleanways
Finance

WasteCo signs $7m deal to buy Cleanways

The deal is due to settle on June 1.

Staff reporters 18 May 2023
Clampdown on trust tax dodge
Finance

Clampdown on trust tax dodge

Trusts will now be taxed at the same rate as the top personal income tax rate.

Pattrick Smellie 18 May 2023
Sir Owen Glenn vs Eric Watson and Ken Wikeley heads to court
Finance

Sir Owen Glenn vs Eric Watson and Ken Wikeley heads to court

The whereabouts of Eric Watson is still unknown.

Riley Kennedy 18 May 2023
Hnry CEO wants 'greater recognition' for sole traders
Finance

Hnry CEO wants 'greater recognition' for sole traders

The accountancy platform boss wants a minimum living wage for the self-employed in the budget.

Riley Kennedy 17 May 2023