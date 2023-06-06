Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Milford stood out from the pack: INFINZ judges

Milford stood out from the pack: INFINZ judges
The award was due to Milford’s commitment to active management, Jonathan Windust said. (Image: Milford)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 06 Jun 2023
It was back-to-back wins for Milford Asset Management in the Chapman Tripp Diversified Growth Fund Manager of the Year at the INFINZ Awards.Deputy chief investment officer Jonathan Windust’s team continued to cement its reputation as one of the tightest units in the country across equities and fixed income.Fund managers across the board found 2022 challenging with few places to hide as the S&P/NZX 50 Index slid 11.3%, the unhedged MSCI World equity index fell 11.4% and even the S&P/NZX NZ Government Bond Index was down 11.7% in th...
Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky
Primary Sector

Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky

News it has secured China market access was well received. 

Rebecca Howard 12:45pm
Primary Sector Free

Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane

Iron sulphate is used to limit the growth of methane-producing microorganisms.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:01pm
Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane
Policy

Act needs another $1 million for election campaign

The Act party's rally was held over the weekend.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Act needs another $1 million for election campaign

More Finance

Auckland airport share sale: how to lose an argument
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Auckland airport share sale: how to lose an argument

Wayne Brown is right that Auckland should sell its airport shares.

Pattrick Smellie 10:00am
FE Investments receiver dobs in potential breaches to regulators
Finance

FE Investments receiver dobs in potential breaches to regulators

FE Investments got through the GFC, but hit the wall in covid times.

Paul McBeth 02 Jun 2023
Kiwibank too small to keep up on open banking
Finance

Kiwibank too small to keep up on open banking

The biggest NZ-owned bank will be two years behind the Big Four.

Ben Moore 02 Jun 2023
Liquidator working on former Fonterra client gives up after four months
Finance

Liquidator working on former Fonterra client gives up after four months

Thomas Rodewald was only appointed in February.

Riley Kennedy 02 Jun 2023