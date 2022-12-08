Motu: govt's Warmer Homes delivers up to $7.49 for every $1

Motu fellow Arthur Grimes said the study is the most comprehensive anywhere. (Image: Motu)

The government’s Warmer Homes programme delivered between $1.78 and $7.49 of benefits for every $1 spent, according to an independent study by economic and policy research institute Motu.Senior fellow Arthur Grimes said the Motu study is the most comprehensive done anywhere in the world and it looked at each element of the programme, including the difference that heat pumps and insulation make to the warmth, dryness, personal comfort, wellbeing, heating behaviours and electricity use.The study was conducted despite the challenges presente...