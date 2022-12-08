Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Motu: govt's Warmer Homes delivers up to $7.49 for every $1

Motu: govt's Warmer Homes delivers up to $7.49 for every $1
Motu fellow Arthur Grimes said the study is the most comprehensive anywhere. (Image: Motu)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Thu, 08 Dec 2022
The government’s Warmer Homes programme delivered between $1.78 and $7.49 of benefits for every $1 spent, according to an independent study by economic and policy research institute Motu.Senior fellow Arthur Grimes said the Motu study is the most comprehensive done anywhere in the world and it looked at each element of the programme, including the difference that heat pumps and insulation make to the warmth, dryness, personal comfort, wellbeing, heating behaviours and electricity use.The study was conducted despite the challenges presente...
Services

Downer earnings overstated by up to $40m

The total impact was spread across the 2020 to 2023 financial years, the company says.

Dan Brunskill 1:15pm
Markets

Strong bookings, cheaper fuel brighten Air NZ's outlook

The last six months of this calendar year are seeing Air NZ roar back to profitability.

Staff reporters 10:20am
KiwiSaver

Kiwi Wealth has Atomic solution to panic switching

Atomic.io CEO Ben Pujji says most interactions between customers and brands are through an app.

Dan Brunskill 10:00am

More Finance

Finance

More than 100,000 homes insulated in four years

The government's Warmer Kiwi Homes programme covered 80% of insulation costs and up to 80% of the cost of an efficient heater to eligible lower-income homeowners.

Staff reporters 9:00am
Finance Free

Is it gold’s time to shine?

Could gold, the age-old safe haven, become a sparkle in investors’ eyes again?

Ella Somers 5:00am
Investments

Bonds are about to get sexy again

Bonds used to be boring but now's the time to give them a second look.

Frances Cook 5:00am
Finance

Rakon shareholders want a dividend, please

The company told shareholders last year it would pay a dividend, then this year said it wouldn't.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am