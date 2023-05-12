Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Munro Footwear Group buys Bobux International out of receivership

Munro Footwear Group buys Bobux International out of receivership
Chris Bennett from Bobux in his factory, which produced shoes for babies and children. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 12 May 2023
The receivers of Bobux International say they have sold the business to Australasia’s largest privately owned footwear company, the Munro Footwear Group.Last month, McGarthNicol’s Conor McElhinney and Andrew Grenfell were appointed to the New Zealand-founded children's brand by the Bank of NZ, at the request of its shareholders.Founded more than 30 years ago by Colleen and Chris Bennett, the company sold children's footwear in more than 40 countries. It has total annual sales of over $20 million with 25 staff.It operates as...
Working from home – employers can say no
Opinion

Rebecca Rendle: Working from home – employers can say no

Remote and flexible working are now common expectations from employees.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am
Retail

Westpac pokes a finger at grocery duopoly

The bank says proposed changes to NZ's supermarket duopoly won't be enough.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Westpac pokes a finger at grocery duopoly
Retail

Foodstuffs 'only passing on increases'

Shelf prices are rising in lockstep with increases from suppliers, the co-operative says.

Andy Fyers 5:00am
Foodstuffs 'only passing on increases'

More Finance

Managed retreat – Muriwai’s $100m problem
Finance Free

Managed retreat – Muriwai’s $100m problem

Muriwai is the canary in the minefield of managed retreat.

Pattrick Smellie 11 May 2023
Budget 2023 includes $4b of savings and reprioritisation
Finance

Budget 2023 includes $4b of savings and reprioritisation

NZ debt sits at around 19% of GDP, well below the 30% ceiling, according to the finance minister.

Rebecca Howard 11 May 2023
Westpac NZ wary of further stresses
Finance

Westpac NZ wary of further stresses

Westpac seems more circumspect about the coming year than its rivals. 

Paul McBeth 09 May 2023
Ann Sherry: Cyber hackers are better organised than we are
Finance

Ann Sherry: Cyber hackers are better organised than we are

Westpac NZ's ex-CEO says cyber security woes “keep me awake at night”. 

Ella Somers 09 May 2023