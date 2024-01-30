Menu
National's first tax priority: passing Labour's legislation

Raising the trust tax rate will discourage individual share investments, says the NZ Shareholders Association's Oliver Mander. (Image: supplied)
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 30 Jan 2024
When the new government said it would hit the ground running, who would have thought the very first select committee hearings of 2024 would focus on urgently passing tax reforms announced by Grant Robertson?Yet, so it is.The unpromisingly named Taxation (Annual Returns for 2023-24, Multinational Tax, and Remedial Matters) Bill is first out of the blocks for select committee attention this year.A veritable who’s who of the accounting, legal and investment community is scheduled to make submissions that will last most of Wednesday this...
Avocado prices smashed as 'perfect storm' hits growers
Primary Sector

Quality and pricing hit by bad weather, and competition from overseas is growing.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Infrastructure

Upgrading electricity grid may not be achievable, says ComCom

Regulator points to possible shortages of supplies and skilled workers.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Economy

Childcare costs are skyrocketing around the world

Driving mothers (who do most caring) from workforce costs nations billions in lost labour.

Bloomberg 5:00am
More Finance

Govt agrees to fund private birthing centres
Finance

The facilities provide low-risk women with a place to give birth and stay at no cost.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
ASB cuts home lending rates again
Finance

Move could foreshadow rate cuts by the central bank on lower-than-expected inflation.

Staff reporters 25 Jan 2024
Legal action launched against Callaghan Innovation over $300k R&D loan
Finance

Case set for a first hearing next week.

Riley Kennedy 25 Jan 2024
Retail investor sentiment hovering between cautious and concerned
Finance

December marked the highest trading volumes in platform’s six-year history. 

Rebecca Howard 24 Jan 2024