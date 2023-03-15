Menu
NZ court to decide Owen Glenn's latest conspiracy claim against Eric Watson

Eric Watson. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 15 Mar 2023
A high court judge has agreed with Owen Glenn’s entity that New Zealand is the right place for his dispute to be heard over a supposedly fake coal contract Eric Watson created for him.The case, which went to a hearing late last year, relates to the long-running dispute between Watson and Glenn after their relationship broke down around 2013.It came after Watson persuaded Glenn to make investments with him between 2011 and 2012. In 2018, a United Kingdom high court ruled that Kea Investments, Glenn's company, and he personally had...
City Rail Link wants another $1.074b
City Rail Link wants another $1.074b

Auckland council estimates the flooding and cyclone bill will cost as much as $1.2 billion.

Rebecca Howard 10:27am
Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result

Duke said in January the company was likely to give up about half its margin gained since the covid pandemic hit.

Jenny Ruth 10:05am
Up to a third of jobs at Trade Window could be axed

The company is scaling back its 'aggressive' R&D programme.

Staff reporters 9:29am
BNZ calls PwC receivers in on ECE group
BNZ calls PwC receivers in on ECE group

Inland Revenue is also trying to liquidate the company.

Riley Kennedy 8:11am
For Du Val, 'protecting investors' also means keeping them quiet
For Du Val, 'protecting investors' also means keeping them quiet

Du Val's senior legal counsel warned a whistleblower to destroy documents provided to BusinessDesk, after locking up his funds.

Brent Melville 5:00am
IAG bolsters balance sheet in Gabrielle’s shadow
IAG bolsters balance sheet in Gabrielle’s shadow

NZ's insurers are well-placed despite the recent turbulence.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZ flirting with recession amid sharp slowdown
NZ flirting with recession amid sharp slowdown

Economists expect fourth-quarter GDP data to show a contraction.

Bloomberg 14 Mar 2023