NZ court to decide Owen Glenn's latest conspiracy claim against Eric Watson

Eric Watson. (Image: NZME)

A high court judge has agreed with Owen Glenn’s entity that New Zealand is the right place for his dispute to be heard over a supposedly fake coal contract Eric Watson created for him.The case, which went to a hearing late last year, relates to the long-running dispute between Watson and Glenn after their relationship broke down around 2013.It came after Watson persuaded Glenn to make investments with him between 2011 and 2012. In 2018, a United Kingdom high court ruled that Kea Investments, Glenn's company, and he personally had...