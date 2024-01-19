Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

NZ shows ANZ bank path to bigger profits

NZ shows ANZ bank path to bigger profits
After the financial crisis, ANZ bank saw its NZ profitability as a model for the way ahead. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
Amid the tumult of the global financial crisis, New Zealand showed ANZ bank a profitable way forward.As ANZ’s head of institutional banking Mark Whelan tells it, the bank pored over the data in the aftermath of the crisis and discovered the NZ part of its institutional operation was actually doing quite well.  “When I looked at the returns in the business, New Zealand really stood out to us.  “And the reason it stood out, the return on equity in New Zealand at the time was 17% or 18%, fantastic returns.  “...
NZ Rural Land sells 25% of portfolio to Australian investment fund
Markets

NZ Rural Land sells 25% of portfolio to Australian investment fund

The $44.2m deal is part of a major restructure for the rural landlord.

Staff reporters 10:30am
Finance

Nothing for unsecured creditors, IRD out of Jenny Craig liquidation

Employees could get up to 70c in the dollar.

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
Nothing for unsecured creditors, IRD out of Jenny Craig liquidation
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, January 19, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, January 19, 2023

More Finance

Nothing for unsecured creditors, IRD out of Jenny Craig liquidation
Finance

Nothing for unsecured creditors, IRD out of Jenny Craig liquidation

Employees could get up to 70c in the dollar.

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
Private investigators tasked with finding Jay McLaren-Harris
Finance

Private investigators tasked with finding Jay McLaren-Harris

The liquidators for MHRJ Management have been unable to track down the entrepreneur.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Farmote Systems goes into receivership, to be put on market
Finance

Farmote Systems goes into receivership, to be put on market

The company had rural heavyweight investors.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Grant Thornton to trial nine-day fortnight
Finance

Grant Thornton to trial nine-day fortnight

Staff will get paid for ten days, but work nine. 

Staff reporters 17 Jan 2024