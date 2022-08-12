See full details
Finance

Partners Life sold to Dai-ichi in $1b deal

Staff reporters
Fri, 12 Aug 2022

Naomi Ballantyne is an insurance industry disruptor. (Image: Partners Life)
Life insurer Partners Life has been sold to Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co at a value of $1 billion, in the third successful exit for founder Naomi Ballantyne.The Japanese company will buy the shares of Partners Life Group Holdings, giving the 12-year-old NZ life insurer access to significant capital and global networks to drive its next phase of growth. The deal is subject to regulatory approval.Partners Life will remain a standalone NZ company with managing director Ballantyne and her current executive team staying on to keep leadin...

