Proposed law would add 3% tax on digital services

Finance minister Grant Robertson said the government wants to address issues with the current international tax framework. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 29 Aug 2023
The government is introducing legislation to the House to add a 3% tax on digital services for large companies from 2025.Under the proposed Digital Services Tax Bill, any company that makes €750 million (NZ$1.37b) a year from digital services globally and over $3.5m a year from digital services provided to New Zealand users would be subject to a 3% tax on those services.The bill aims to cover companies that earn revenue from social media users, internet search engines and online marketplaces.A joint release from finance minister Grant Robe...
