PwC auditors before tribunal for Fonterra audits

(Image: PwC)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
Two senior auditors have been hauled before the Chartered Accountants disciplinary tribunal for alleged failures during years of PwC audits for dairy giant Fonterra.However, suppression orders prevent much of the details of the case being reported.A hearing on the matter was heard in Auckland on Thursday before a three-person tribunal chaired by Matthew Casey, KC.The names of the auditors, specific charges and evidence has been suppressed on an interim basis until a decision is released, which Casey indicated wouldn’t be made on Thursday...
