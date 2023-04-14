Menu
RBNZ money printing chalked up nearly $20b in losses

The Reserve Bank printed about $55b during covid plus lending banks $19b of cheap money. (Image: Getty)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Fri, 14 Apr 2023
Treasury estimates the direct fiscal loss to the government from the Reserve Bank’s covid-era large-scale asset programme (LSAP) is about $10.5 billion.And that’s before the mark-to-market losses on the LSAP portfolio, which were $8.75b at the end of February – the March data is due next Tuesday.In papers Treasury proactively released on Wednesday, the agency has questioned whether the RBNZ should continue paying interest at the official cash rate (OCR), currently 5.25%, on all settlement cash and is suggesting it could create...
Stuff rebrands Dominion Post, teases major announcement
Stuff rebrands Dominion Post, teases major announcement

The group will be unveiling a new strategic plan, widely expected to include paywalls.

Daniel Dunkley 8:24am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: a watery end to Hipkins's policy bonfire and carbon prices rise slightly

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ben Moore.

Ben Moore 7:37am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: a watery end to Hipkins's policy bonfire and carbon prices rise slightly
Australia creates taxing video game problem for NZ

Should NZ match a big move by Australia to subsidise the video game industry?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Australia creates taxing video game problem for NZ

Even the dealmakers are getting back to basics
Even the dealmakers are getting back to basics

The deals are still coming, if not at a previous breakneck speed.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
How to get private capital into public infrastructure: Napier's example
Todd Dawson: How to get private capital into public infrastructure: Napier's example

Napier Port's CEO, Todd Dawson, argues that the rest of the country can learn a lot from the port’s partial privatisation.

Todd Dawson 5:00am
Westpac raises some mortgage rates, cuts longer rates
Westpac raises some mortgage rates, cuts longer rates

While Westpac is raising its floating and fixed-term mortgage rates out to two years, it has cut its three-to-five-year fixed rates.

Staff reporters 13 Apr 2023
Better quality demands helped fuel house prices: Reserve Bank
Better quality demands helped fuel house prices: Reserve Bank

Reserve Bank researcher Andrew Coleman says increased demand for better quality housing is one of the reasons house prices rose.

Jenny Ruth 13 Apr 2023