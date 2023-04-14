Menu
RBNZ money printing: nearly $20b in losses?

The Reserve Bank printed about $55b during covid plus lending banks $19b of cheap money. (Image: Getty)
Jenny Ruth
Fri, 14 Apr 2023
Note to readers: The Treasury and Reserve Bank of NZ have provided explanations for why it is wrong, and BusinessDesk accepts it is wrong, without accepting the explanations, to add the mark-to-market losses on the LSAP bonds to the difference between the bond coupons and the amount of interest RBNZ pays on settlement cash. Jenny Ruth’s Monday column will explore this issue in depth.Treasury estimates the direct fiscal loss to the government from the Reserve Bank’s covid-era large-scale asset programme (LSAP) is about $10.5 billion....
