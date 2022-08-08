See full details
RBNZ survey shows inflation expectations are starting to subside

Staff reporters
Mon, 08 Aug 2022

Inflation expectations are starting to subside despite actual data showing inflation accelerated in the June quarter.The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) latest survey of inflation expectations showed respondents expect one-year ahead inflation to be 4.86%, down a little from 4.88% in the last survey three months ago, while the two-year ahead rate fell to 3.07%, down sharply from 3.29%.ASB economist Mark Smith said the survey results are consistent with his bank’s view that the consumers price index, which rose at a 7.3% annual...

