Reserve Bank seeking DTI feedback

Staff reporters
Wed, 09 Nov 2022
The Reserve Bank is seeking feedback on the design of its regulatory framework for debt-to-income (DTI) restrictions.In November last year, it sought feedback on the merits and potential design of two types of debt serviceability restrictions on residential mortgage lending.The central bank found that its restrictions were likely to be more effective than test rate floors in supporting financial stability and sustainable house prices.Now, it is seeking feedback on the technical design aspects of the regulatory framework for DTI restrictions.It...
Finance Market Close

Manawa Energy led NZ market lower

The S&P/NZX 50 went down 8.4 points after spending most of the day in the green.

Riley Kennedy 5:59pm
Infrastructure

Payments industry urged to innovate

Emerging economies are “leapfrogging” advanced economies.

Dan Brunskill 3:22pm
Energy

Manawa profit masks a difficult time

The power generator's 239% increase in net profit will inflame those calling for windfall taxes.

Ian Llewellyn 2:00pm