Reserve Bank seeking DTI feedback

Staff reporters

The Reserve Bank is seeking feedback on the design of its regulatory framework for debt-to-income (DTI) restrictions.In November last year, it sought feedback on the merits and potential design of two types of debt serviceability restrictions on residential mortgage lending.The central bank found that its restrictions were likely to be more effective than test rate floors in supporting financial stability and sustainable house prices.Now, it is seeking feedback on the technical design aspects of the regulatory framework for DTI restrictions.It...