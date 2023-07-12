Menu
Robertson considered 'supernormal' tax on bank profits, but there were issues

Treasury officials presented a memo to Grant Robertson exploring options for taxing "supernormal" bank profits. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 12 Jul 2023
Finance minister Grant Robertson received advice from Treasury on "supernormal" bank profits three months out from budget day.In an aide memoire from Treasury to Robertson on Feb 17, Treasury's tax strategy manager Stephen Bond and analyst Dan Doughty said the department was working on options to tax supernormal bank profits which could be put in place by budget day. "Our previous report noted that the elevated profitability of the four largest banks could indicate supernormal profits. "...
How close the govt came to bringing in a wealth tax
Policy

How close the govt came to bringing in a wealth tax

As officials worked up a wealth tax, they kept recommending a capital gains tax.

Pattrick Smellie 3:00pm
Economy

Reserve Bank keeps official cash rate at 5.5%

It's the first time the RBNZ hasn't lifted the key rate in almost two years.

Rebecca Howard 2:18pm
Policy

Govt considered, rejected wealth tax, says Hipkins

Now is no time to "experiment" with a wealth tax, the prime minister says.

Pattrick Smellie 11:50am
