Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Simplicity 'goes large' with homebuilding fund

Simplicity 'goes large' with homebuilding fund
The Simplicity Living build-to-rent development in Onehunga. (Image: Simplicity Living)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 30 Oct 2023
Nonprofit fund manager Simplicity is setting up a dedicated housing fund with the ambitious goal of building and funding 25,000 homes over the next 10-15 years.To do this, managing director Sam Stubbs said the new homes and income fund and existing Simplicity housing investments would need to scale to something like $12 billion under management, a figure he said was equivalent to 5% of term deposits held in New Zealand.The project, which Stubbs likened to a new deal for NZ investors, was the continuation of what Simplicity had already been doin...
Receivers appointed to Ruapehu Alpine Lifts
Finance

Receivers appointed to Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

They were appointed on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 30 Oct 2023
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket continues to slide

It is down more than 6.4% for the year.

Graham Skellern 30 Oct 2023
NZ sharemarket continues to slide
Property

Mind the gap: buying existing house now cheaper than building

The price premium on new builds has hit its widest margin, on the back of building costs.

Brent Melville 30 Oct 2023
Mind the gap: buying existing house now cheaper than building

More Finance

Receivers appointed to Ruapehu Alpine Lifts
Finance

Receivers appointed to Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

They were appointed on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 30 Oct 2023
Supie goes bust, likely heading for liquidation
Finance

Supie goes bust, likely heading for liquidation

It comes after the board quit on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 30 Oct 2023
Reserve Bank: 'Some areas of concern are emerging'
Finance

Reserve Bank: 'Some areas of concern are emerging'

The RBNZ says the full impact of high interest rates is yet to be seen.

Staff reporters 30 Oct 2023
Fraudster's vineyard sold, but receivers got nothing
Finance

Fraudster's vineyard sold, but receivers got nothing

KPMG pair on Colin Rath case are "considering their options".

Riley Kennedy 30 Oct 2023