Small business sales flat in January

(Image: Depositphotos)

Sales through small businesses were flat in January while growth in both jobs and wages slowed.Xero’s customer data showed sales through small businesses in agriculture were down 7.2% in January compared with a year earlier, down 5.1% in retail trade and down 2.4% in professional services but hospitality sales bounced to 16.2% as that sector recovers from the covid restrictions and closed borders.Xero’s NZ manager, Bridget Snelling, said the reality is most businesses are falling behind.“The falling sales numbers are worse whe...