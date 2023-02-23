Menu
Small business sales flat in January

(Image: Depositphotos)
Staff reporters
Thu, 23 Feb 2023
Sales through small businesses were flat in January while growth in both jobs and wages slowed.Xero’s customer data showed sales through small businesses in agriculture were down 7.2% in January compared with a year earlier, down 5.1% in retail trade and down 2.4% in professional services but hospitality sales bounced to 16.2% as that sector recovers from the covid restrictions and closed borders.Xero’s NZ manager, Bridget Snelling, said the reality is most businesses are falling behind.“The falling sales numbers are worse whe...
Paul McBeth: RBNZ and the Beehive need to be more than fair-weather friends

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Ebos' strong first-half result shines

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Spark’s grey cloud not as bad as it looks

Ben Moore 5:00am

Westpac NZ ups its financial support for recent disasters

Staff reporters 7:30am
Paul McBeth: RBNZ and the Beehive need to be more than fair-weather friends

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Syngineering's NZ subsidiary left with unpaid tax bill

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Oracle NZ cuts $8m deal with IRD only to find itself back in the gun

Paul McBeth 22 Feb 2023