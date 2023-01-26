Menu
Smartshares CEO Hugh Stevens stepping down

Staff reporters
Thu, 26 Jan 2023
Hugh Stevens has resigned as chief executive of NZX subsidiary Smartshares, although he will stay on for “a few months” to ensure a smooth transition to his successor, when one is appointed.“I’m proud to have led the Smartshares team over the past five years, delivering a four-fold increase in funds under management,” Stevens said.“I am confident Smartshares will go from strength to strength in the future.”Smartshares, which owns the SuperLife KiwiSaver scheme and manages a raft of passive, index-linked...
Media

New investor on the cards for National Business Review

Owner Todd Scott stressed he hasn't sold to the Murdochs.

Staff reporters 11:05am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 10:10am
Public sector

Tax cuts a low priority for Auckland business leaders

Back to basics does not equal tax cuts.

Jem Traylen 5:00am