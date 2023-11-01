Menu
The final days leading up to Supie's collapse

The final days leading up to Supie's collapse
The Supie team in better days. (Image: Supie)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 01 Nov 2023
It all happened so quickly.While Supie's growth in the past four-to-six weeks had slowed, "it didn't go backwards; it just didn't grow as much" as it had previously.The online grocer was still pressing ahead with its $3 million capital raise, which was being fully underwritten. But, on Friday, it all came to a head when that underwriter pulled out.Now, its 120 staff are jobless and the business that pitched itself as the disrupter to the $22 billion grocery industry is all but gone, owing $3m to creditors.
Mortgage stress to double by early 2025 – RBNZ’s financial stability report
Finance

Mortgage stress to double by early 2025 – RBNZ’s financial stability report

The nation's financial system is still broadly sound. 

Staff reporters 12:55pm
Economy

Unemployment up, wages rise as job market gets more ‘spare capacity’

The official unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in the year to Sept 30, from 3.6% previously.The new figure released on Wednesday came as high interest rates put the squeeze on the economy.The employment rate fell to 69.1% from a high of 69.8% last quarter.But that rate is still high...

Staff reporters 11:35am
Unemployment up, wages rise as job market gets more ‘spare capacity’
'Past due' Kiwis surge to 427,000
Finance

'Past due' Kiwis surge to 427,000

Company liquidations are up 40% on last year, the credit bureau says. 

Staff reporters 5:00am
Can failures led to Deep Creek Brewing's downfall
Finance Free

Can failures led to Deep Creek Brewing's downfall

The troubled company wanted to prioritise paying staff.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 31 Oct 2023
Fonterra CFO resigns abruptly
Finance

Fonterra CFO resigns abruptly

He leaves the co-operative on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 31 Oct 2023