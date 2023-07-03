Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Tower sells Solomon Islands business

Tower sells Solomon Islands business
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 03 Jul 2023
Tower has signed a conditional deal to sell off its Solomon Islands business to Trans Pacific Assurance for around SBD$17 million (NZ$3.3m).The Solomon Islands business is Tower’s smallest Pacific operation. In the financial year to Sept 30, 2022, it generated gross written premiums of $2.9m and net profit after tax of $100,000. At that time, it had net assets of $2.6m. Tower chief executive Blair Turnbull said the company remained focused on delivering its personal lines and small-to-medium-enterprise customer experience in the...
Comvita a sweet spot in otherwise dull NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

Comvita a sweet spot in otherwise dull NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index lacked any real direction and closed down just 0.4 points.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Markets

Comvita's amended statement on Olé sees 'multimillion dollar' removed from title

It was changed to "significant".

Riley Kennedy 3:22pm
Comvita's amended statement on Olé sees 'multimillion dollar' removed from title
Markets

NZ Shareholders Association urges partial ERoad takeover

ERoad bidder, Constellation Software, prefers 100% ownership.

Pattrick Smellie 1:00pm
NZ Shareholders Association urges partial ERoad takeover