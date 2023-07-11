Menu
Unsecured creditors of NZ Karen's Diner unlikely to see money

The restaurants were built on the premise of a "Karen" insulting diners. (Image: Karen's Diner)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 11 Jul 2023
Unsecured creditors of the entity behind the now-closed local Karen’s Diner restaurant aren’t likely to receive anything from its liquidation.A liquidator's first report showed the NZ entity owes at least $30,000. Its parent across the Tasman, which collapsed at the end of May, reportedly owes over A$4 million ($4.29m).Last week, BWA Insolvency’s Bryan Williams was appointed liquidator of Viral Ventures NZ. The entity operated the sole Karen’s Diner outlet in the Auckland suburb of Mt Eden, which according...
Three-owner Discovery NZ loses $34m in 2022
Media

Three-owner Discovery NZ loses $34m in 2022

Its latest accounts reveal the extent of the financial strain facing the TV business.

Daniel Dunkley 12:39pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

'Nothing to see here': RBNZ may pause rate hikes

The consensus is for the benchmark OCR to stick at 5.5% for months.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
