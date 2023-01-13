Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Vac Group's NZ companies owed more than $33m to creditors, liquidators say

Vac Group's NZ companies owed more than $33m to creditors, liquidators say
One of Vac-U-Digga NZ's trucks. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 13 Jan 2023
Vac Group New Zealand, a collapsed Australian-owned NZ civil contractor, owes more than $33 million to creditors, its liquidators' first report says.Last week, creditors at a watershed meeting in Auckland tipped Vac Group’s NZ companies into liquidation and appointed Cor Cordis’ Michael Billingsley and Neil Cussen as liquidators.The pair, who are dealing with the Australian parent's collapse as well, were the companies’ administrators after being appointed by Vac Group’s board late last year.Following their appoi...
Finance

Armstrong Downes claims jump to $30.4m

The liquidator of the failed construction contractor has received an unspecified settlement.

Brent Melville 11:05am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday Jan 13, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Transport

Air NZ woos Elite customers

Air NZ dangles a 20% top-up to keep its frequent flyers happy.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am

More Finance

Finance

Armstrong Downes claims jump to $30.4m

The liquidator of the failed construction contractor has received an unspecified settlement.

Brent Melville 11:05am
Finance

Best of BusinessDesk: Why the government took Kiwibank back

The resumption of direct government ownership of 100% of Kiwibank is being talked up.

Pattrick Smellie 09 Jan 2023
Finance

Rabobank gets $3m statutory demand made against it dismissed

Warren Phillips tried to say the bank owed him the money when it did not.

Riley Kennedy 09 Jan 2023
Finance

Best of BusinessDesk: Bizcap puts nine companies into receivership

The lender has pulled the plug on multiple small businesses it lent money.

Riley Kennedy 07 Jan 2023