Vero ordered to pay $3.9m penalty

Jem Traylen
Thu, 12 Oct 2023
Vero Insurance New Zealand has been ordered to pay a penalty of $3.9 million - the largest for a case of this kind - for failing to apply multi-policy discounts to customers.In June, Vero admitted it had breached the fair dealing provisions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMC Act) by overcharging 42,000 customers a total of $9.9m in premiums over an eight-year period. At this week’s penalty hearing, Justice Geoffrey Venning declared Vero breached section 22 of the FMC Act and imposed a pecuniary penalty with a starting point of...
The Quiz Free

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: are algorithms really ruining democracy?

Social media takes a lot of flack for enabling bad actors to influence how we vote.

Ben Moore 6:00am
Finance

Opum Technologies founder seeks legal advice over receivership, sale

The sale settled late last month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
