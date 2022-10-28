See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes

Wellington Airport profit more than triples

Staff reporters
Fri, 28 Oct 2022

(Image: Getty)
(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Fri, 28 Oct 2022
Wellington Airport's first-half profit more than tripled as the capital's airborne gateway returned to life from the restrictions of pandemic controls. The airport – which is majority owned by Infratil with the Wellington city council as a junior partner – reported a net profit of $11 million in the six months ended Sept 30, up from $2.9m a year earlier as the return of international travellers started bearing fruit. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and fair value adjustments climbed 28% to...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
SkyCity's shares perk up but shareholders aren't happy
Ella Somers | Fri, 28 Oct 2022

SkyCity’s shareholders weren’t happy with the casino operator at its annual meeting today – but the share price still jumped.

Infrastructure
Port of Tauranga says RMA is broken, warns of capacity constraints
Oliver Lewis | Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Port of Tauranga says the RMA is broken, citing delays in consenting its much-needed berth extension.

Energy
Evnex expands EV charging business into Australia
Greg Hurrell | Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Australia's rapidly growing EV market is proving to be fertile ground for NZ smart-charger manufacturer Evnex, which only sold its first unit there last month.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

Sponsored
Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.