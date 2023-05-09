Menu
Westpac NZ wary of further stresses

Things are going to get tougher for Westpac's borrowers. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Paul McBeth
Tue, 09 May 2023
Westpac New Zealand is preparing for a more difficult second half of the financial year with mortgage borrowers set to face more strain as rapid interest rate hikes of the past year-and-a-half continue to filter through the system. The Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) has raised the official cash rate (OCR) by 500 basis points since October 2021 to 5.25% and is expected to lift that another quarter-point to 5.5% when the monetary policy committee next reviews policy later this month. That’s fed through to higher retail lending and depo...
Govt coffers still swelling, just not as fast
Economy

Govt coffers still swelling, just not as fast

The government has benefited from accelerating inflation and wage growth.

Staff reporters 11:03am
Primary Sector

Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'

A Boston Consultancy Group report released this morning will be reviewed by government officials.

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 10:00am
Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 09, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Ann Sherry: Cyber hackers are better organised than we are
Finance

Ann Sherry: Cyber hackers are better organised than we are

Westpac NZ's ex-CEO says cyber security woes “keep me awake at night”. 

Ella Somers 5:00am
Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges
Finance

Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges

Customers are switching to term deposits. 

Paul McBeth 08 May 2023
Tower cuts profit guidance by $10m on back of large events
Finance

Tower cuts profit guidance by $10m on back of large events

The cost estimate for the Auckland and Upper North Island floods is up by $100 million.

Staff reporters 08 May 2023
Strong jobs market helps offset rate rises, ANZ’s Watson says
Finance

Strong jobs market helps offset rate rises, ANZ’s Watson says

ANZ is cautious but comfortable.

Paul McBeth 08 May 2023