Eradicate breast cancer? Hunt for a vaccine looks promising

Eradicate breast cancer? Hunt for a vaccine looks promising
Eventually, vaccines will be available for every different type of breast cancer, a specialist has predicted. (Image: Depositphotos)
Sun, 04 Jun 2023
By Lisa JarvisImagine a future where far fewer women are diagnosed with breast cancer, and women with a family history of breast cancer don’t have to make the difficult, even devastating choice to get a preventive mastectomy. Instead, women would get a series of shots that teach their immune systems how to quash breast cancer before it becomes a problem.A decade or two ago, that future would have sounded fantastical. But in the past six months, multiple clinical trials have brought that much closer to reality. These studies are very...
Health

How the UK became a terrible place to be a doctor

Britain is bleeding physicians. Australia is soaking them up.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Books

What to read about villains in business

Four books and a TV show on corporate crooks.

The Economist 5:00am
Opinion

Bloomberg: A first nations reckoning is rising in Australia

History is haunting Australia – and its unruly past is stirring a moral reckoning.

Bloomberg 03 Jun 2023
