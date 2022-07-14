See full details
Free RAT kits and wider antiviral access announced as covid wave surges

Greg Hurrell
Thu, 14 Jul 2022

Covid cases rose 33% in the week ending July 10. (Image: Andy Fyers)
The government is responding to a new surge in covid-19 cases by handing out free rapid antigen (RAT) kits and expanding access to antiviral drugs, but there will be no change from the current orange setting. Minister for the covid-19 response Dr Ayesha Verrall announced several new measures today after covid cases rose 33% in the week ending July 10, compared with the week before. The goal was to flatten the peak of hospital admissions.Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield told a media conference there were 11,382 cases in the comm...

Markets market close
NZ shares climb as investors absorb inflation data
Dan Brunskill | Thu, 14 Jul 2022

New Zealand shares rose despite stubborn inflation continuing to climb in the US. 

Bloomberg
Fed could weigh historic 100-point hike after US inflation scorcher
Bloomberg | Thu, 14 Jul 2022

Inflation running at an annual rate of 9.1% in the US is prompting talk of the largest single rate hike - a full percentage point - since the Federal Reserve began inflation-targeting.

Climate change
Report shows tide is turning for sea level rise
Ian Llewellyn | Thu, 14 Jul 2022

A study shows that a 'planned retreat' from the coast is expensive, takes a long time to implement, and will have a big impact on the community.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

