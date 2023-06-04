Menu
How the UK became a terrible place to be a doctor

UK doctors have been staging strikes in a campaign for better pay. (Image: Getty)
Sun, 04 Jun 2023
By Therese Raphael, with assistance from Elaine HeIn some ways, the UK’s doctor shortage resembles the worldwide crunch in healthcare. From France and Germany to the US, Spain and the Nordic nations, ageing populations are increasing demand for doctors, nurses and care workers. Yet medical training is expensive, the number of training placements for graduates is limited, and the pandemic has left many doctors spent.  When it comes to the UK, imagine those pressures on steroids. At the end of last year, there were around 124,000...
