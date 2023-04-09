Just how dangerous are India’s generic drugs? Very!

The subcontinent's pharmaceutical exports cannot be relied upon 100% to be safe. (Image: Depositphotos)

By Ruth PollardFor a nation that seeks to claim the mantle of “pharmacy to the world”, India is scandalously short on regulatory oversight. In the past six months alone, its generic cough syrups have killed dozens of children, its eye drops have caused blindness and its chemotherapy drugs have been contaminated.The children who died – mostly under the age of five years – were given Indian-made over-the-counter products contaminated with industrial solvents and antifreeze agents that are fatal in even small amounts. ...