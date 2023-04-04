Government boosts number of working holiday places

People on working holidays with visas due to expire between now and September 30 will have their visas extended by six months. (Image: Getty)

Immigration minister Michael Wood has increased the number of working holiday places and extended the period for those currently in the country.From today, people on working holidays now in New Zealand, with visas due to expire between now and September 30, will have their visas extended by six months.They will also have open work rights, meaning they can work for the same employer for longer than three months. Maximum work durations currently apply.The extension will affect around 7,500 people on working holidays.As well as that, the number of...