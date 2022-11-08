Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

A deal can be done on Three Waters – let me explain why

A deal can be done on Three Waters – let me explain why
Debt ceilings should not be an obstacle to a "peace deal" between Nanaia Mahuta and Wayne Brown. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Tue, 08 Nov 2022
The government says it’s open to dialogue over its three waters policy – but that dialogue seems to go around in circles and end up in a cul de sac over how new infrastructure will be paid for without blowing out people’s rates.The opposition from councils is mainly focused on the lack of control and influence they would have over the proposed water entities.They would still nominally own them, but the Water Service Entities Bill appears to be stripping away every right that’s normally associated with the concept of owne...
Finance

Debt funding of Kiwi Wealth purchase should raise alarm

Fisher Funds CEO Bruce McLachlan says a report that US-based Bain Capital and Japan's Nomura were financing the Kiwi Wealth purchase "doesn't reflect the current arrangements".

Jenny Ruth 6:00am
Infrastructure

Downer up 23% on strength of govt contracts

Downer EDI's New Zealand operations were the star of the show last year for the giant trans-Tasman engineering and facilities management group.

Brent Melville 6:00am
Energy

Is the electricity market broken?

Complaints about the electricity market are intensifying, but there are questions over whether any solution would cause more harm than good.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am

More Infrastructure

Infrastructure

Downer up 23% on strength of govt contracts

Downer EDI's New Zealand operations were the star of the show last year for the giant trans-Tasman engineering and facilities management group.

Brent Melville 6:00am
Transport

Fletcher Residential backs Auckland rail extension

Residential and development chief executive Steve Evans says future rail access was a factor in the company buying nearly 110 hectares of land for development in northwest Auckland.

Oliver Lewis 07 Nov 2022
Infrastructure

Mayor Brown steps up pressure on Ports of Auckland

The mayor has given the port five months to come up with a plan for redeveloping the waterfront.

Jem Traylen 04 Nov 2022
Infrastructure

Could Auckland do a Christchurch on housing?

Fresh from jointly opposing Three Waters, Wayne Brown is watching how Christchurch fares over its intensification defiance.

Oliver Lewis 04 Nov 2022