Air NZ adds partners to zero emissions aircraft technology race

Air New Zealand has added three new partners as it looks to accelerate development and introduction of zero emissions aircraft technology to its regional domestic fleet.Universal Hydrogen, Embraer and Heart Aerospace join Airbus and ATR as Air NZ partners, the national carrier said in a statement.Air NZ’s long-term partners are developing green hydrogen and battery-hybrid aircraft with between 30 and 200 seats.Last November the airline announced plans to begin replacing its Q300 domestic fleet with a more sustainable aircraft – like...