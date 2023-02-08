Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Air NZ adds partners to zero emissions aircraft technology race

Air NZ adds partners to zero emissions aircraft technology race
Air NZ’s long-term partners are developing green hydrogen aircraft (Image: Air NZ)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 08 Feb 2023
Air New Zealand has added three new partners as it looks to accelerate development and introduction of zero emissions aircraft technology to its regional domestic fleet.Universal Hydrogen, Embraer and Heart Aerospace join Airbus and ATR as Air NZ partners, the national carrier said in a statement.Air NZ’s long-term partners are developing green hydrogen and battery-hybrid aircraft with between 30 and 200 seats.Last November the airline announced plans to begin replacing its Q300 domestic fleet with a more sustainable aircraft – like...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Feb 8, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

Global dairy prices bounce in latest auction

Whole milk powder – which has the biggest influence on Fonterra’s milk price – was bought at an average US$3,329 a tonne.

Rebecca Howard 8:36am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Somewhere over the benchmark, fees fly high

A Russell NZ analysis follows criticism of performance fee practices.

David Chaplin 5:02am