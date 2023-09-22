Menu
Airport and airlines point the finger at each other

Auckland Airport says only 51% of international flights arrive on time. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 22 Sep 2023
Auckland International Airport and the Board of Airline Representatives (Barnz) traded blows over who is responsible for recent airport congestion as passenger activity ramps up ahead of the busy school holiday period.The airport pointed a finger at the airlines after recent reports that some passengers were recently caught up in queues for as long as two hours. “Auckland Airport is an eco-system, and all players need to own their role in addressing the current challenges in the international arrivals process,” it said in...
Gloriavale submits to regulator post BNZ judgment
Finance

Gloriavale submits to regulator post BNZ judgment

The religious community doesn't think banks should act as 'moral arbiters'.

Oliver Lewis 4:30pm
Sport

Out of left field: Rugby Australia walks away from PE deal

Rugby Australia has failed to secure a Silver Lake-like private equity deal.

Trevor McKewen 3:50pm
Policy

Foresters in uproar over new ETS levy

The levy charge per hectare is a tax on the entire industry, forestry investors say.

Greg Hurrell 3:16pm
Infrastructure

Ski fields, gondola shut as Queenstown presses emergency button

A slip on the Skyline gondola hillside is blamed for debris washing into town.

Brent Melville 10:33am
Petone and other communities can't be protected: IAG
Infrastructure

Petone and other communities can't be protected: IAG

Building houses on at-risk land needs to stop, a climate change conference was told.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Fletcher hopeful Aussie pipe problem is contained
Infrastructure

Fletcher hopeful Aussie pipe problem is contained

Faulty installation rather than manufacture looks to be the issue.

Pattrick Smellie 21 Sep 2023
Business of Blowouts: when things go right
Infrastructure Business of Blowouts

Business of Blowouts: when things go right

“We’re probably going to have a ceremonial flushing from someone,” Watercare says.

Oliver Lewis 21 Sep 2023