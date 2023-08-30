Menu
Airport light rail last cab off the rank?

An early render from Auckland Light Rail of light rail connecting in to Māngere town centre. (Image: ALR)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 30 Aug 2023
The company delivering Auckland light rail is pricing the southernmost section to a less robust standard, raising the possibility it might be the last part to be built.Auckland Light Rail (ALR) maintains it hasn’t decided how the 24-kilometre route between the central city and Māngere will be staged.According to Tommy Parker, the chief executive of the crown entity company: “It’s extremely rare for a project of this size and scale to be delivered in one go, so phasing options have and remain part of the work ALR is investigati...
IMF blows in, saves the day
Opinion

David Chaplin: IMF blows in, saves the day

Forward-looking IMF experts have conveniently ignored recent NZ history.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Bloomberg

UK’s Labour faces backlash over pledge for no further tax rises

Labour wouldn't propose any tax increases beyond those already committed.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Energy

Meridian ready for smelter decision either way

Meridian says it's ready for closure or continuing operation.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Meridian ready for smelter decision either way

