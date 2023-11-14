Menu
AT wants to start pre-congestion charging work now

Auckland Transport wants funding brought forward to fund an implementation plan for congestion charging. (Image: Depositphotos)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 14 Nov 2023
Auckland Transport wants to bring forward funding to design a congestion charging scheme so it can be in place by the time the city rail link opens in 2026.However, Auckland mayor Wayne Brown, a fan of time-of-use charging to relieve congestion on the motorways, wants to move much more quickly.“If the government are going to take away the fuel tax, we’ll need it the day after,” he said.Brown said the 2025/26 timeframe was too slow.“I want to do it next week.”ImplementationCharging motorists for using motorways and...
