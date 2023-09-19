Menu
Auckland council releases city deal demands

Auckland council wants a different relationship with central government that recognises its national importance. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 19 Sep 2023
Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has released a suite of proposals he wants the next government to take up as part of a city deal for Auckland.First teased by Brown on Sunday's TVNZ Q+A show, the council released the full ‘Manifesto for Auckland’ document on Tuesday.It includes proposals across a range of areas: partnerships and devolution; transport; urban regeneration; infrastructure, water reform and climate resilience; natural environment; and social, cultural and economic development.In a statement accompanying the mani...
Greg Olliver's Kāpiti properties sold for $15.5m
Property

Greg Olliver's Kāpiti properties sold for $15.5m

BNZ comes up well short and is still owed $38.4 million by the disgraced developer.

Brent Melville 1:20pm
Property

Legacy recipients jostle for a piece of $1.25 trillion pie

Community foundations are punted as a vehicle to allocate foreign buyer tax.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
Health Free

Social enterprise aims to revolutionise healthcare

PreKure is supporting the medical community to embrace prevention, not prescriptions.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 11:05am
The case for a pre-Christmas mini-budget
Economy

Pattrick Smellie: The case for a pre-Christmas mini-budget

In the rush to cut spending, will necessary investment be ignored?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Where is the money?
Finance

Dileepa Fonseka: Where is the money?

Future politicians may look back wistfully on today as an age when they had cash.

Dileepa Fonseka 18 Sep 2023
Cyclone Gabrielle: who's profiting from the Hawke's Bay rebuild?
Finance

Cyclone Gabrielle: who's profiting from the Hawke's Bay rebuild?

BusinessDesk travelled to the region to see who would profit from the rebuild.

Riley Kennedy 18 Sep 2023
Insurers pay out more than $2 billion in twin disaster claims
Infrastructure

Insurers pay out more than $2 billion in twin disaster claims

Insurers have so far paid out more than $2 billion for the twin hit caused by the Auckland anniversary floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.As of Sept 1, there have been 112,812 insurance claims of $3.5b for the two climate disasters, according to Insurance Council of NZ (ICNZ) figures. ...

Staff reporters 15 Sep 2023