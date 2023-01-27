Menu
Auckland floods: govt ponders intervention into flood insurance market

The aftermath of devastating floods in Westport in 2021. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 27 Jan 2023
The Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ) has urged residents of Auckland and other regions affected by the current unprecedented flooding event that started on Friday to listen to the advice of the local authorities but also to contact their insurers early.Several suburbs of Auckland were under water while even the Auckland International Airport experienced flooding which caused flights to be diverted and many people stranded. Late Friday night the city's mayor, Wayne Brown, declared a state of emergency following pressure from vari...
Economy

Air NZ says international departures may still be delayed

International flights in and out of Auckland are more complex than domestic flights, says Air NZ.

Rebecca Howard 1:50pm
Finance

Banks quick to offer flood relief packages

Banks quickly sprang into action to offer relief to customers hit hard by damage from the floodwaters.

Ella Somers 11:15am
On the Money

On the Money: Chippy meets the business world, Brad Olsen, David Attenborough and more

OTM this week: Chris Hipkins, Brad Olsen, SkyCity’s David Attenborough, and more.

Victoria Young 5:00am

