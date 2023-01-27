Auckland floods: govt ponders intervention into flood insurance market

The aftermath of devastating floods in Westport in 2021. (Image: NZME)

The Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ) has urged residents of Auckland and other regions affected by the current unprecedented flooding event that started on Friday to listen to the advice of the local authorities but also to contact their insurers early.Several suburbs of Auckland were under water while even the Auckland International Airport experienced flooding which caused flights to be diverted and many people stranded. Late Friday night the city's mayor, Wayne Brown, declared a state of emergency following pressure from vari...