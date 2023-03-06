Menu
Infrastructure

Auckland light rail won't cost $30 billion – CEO

An Auckland light rail concept from NZTA. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 06 Mar 2023
If light rail is costed at $30 billion after detailed design, the head of the company progressing the project says he’d recommend against it.The origins of the $29.2b figure, rounded to $30b by National and other light rail opponents, was a Treasury document analysing the indicative business case, which featured a p50 costing (50% confidence) of $14.6b for the preferred, partially tunnelled scheme.Based on that high-level estimate, which was done to allow for comparison between the various options, Treasury staff noted the cost could be b...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, March 06, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Health

NZ covid vaccination shows promise ahead of trials

An easy-to-store covid vaccination under development in NZ could be a boon for poorer nations.

Greg Hurrell 8:18am
Self promotion Free

BusinessDesk daily podcast launches

Plus a special broadcast this week for international women’s day.

Matt Martel 8:00am

More Infrastructure

Policy

Insurers call on government to seize the day

Insurers support an immediate managed retreat for recent flood victims.

Jem Traylen 01 Mar 2023
Finance

Ryman rights trading ends on a sour note

The price of the rights fell as low as 7.5 cents on the last day of trading.

Jenny Ruth 01 Mar 2023
Infrastructure

Pattrick Smellie: Smoke, mirrors and delay – National’s three waters policy

National's three waters policy is only cosmetically distinct from Labour's.

Pattrick Smellie 28 Feb 2023
Infrastructure

Former CentrePort CEO Liz Ward joins KiwiRail board

Two other directors joined KiwiRail's board earlier this year, Rob Jager and Ed Sims.

Staff reporters 27 Feb 2023