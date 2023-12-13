Menu
Budget for Auckland wastewater tunnel blows out

The 14.7km-long central interceptor will help to reduce wet-weather overflows into waterways in Auckland. (Image: Watercare)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 13 Dec 2023
The budget for the largest wastewater project in New Zealand has shot up to more than $1.5 billion because of scope changes and high inflation.Auckland water services provider Watercare signed a contract in 2018 with a joint venture comprising construction companies Ghella and Abergeldie to build the 14.7km central interceptor.The project was originally costed at $1.2b.In an update on Tuesday evening, Watercare said the new $1.523b budget covered scope changes as well as an additional $204 million signed off by the Watercare board on Nov 7...
Christchurch council slams the door on asset sales
Policy

Christchurch council slams the door on asset sales

Councillors opposed to asset sales ordered work looking at the option to stop.

Oliver Lewis 12:03pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

Real estate sales count up 12.2%, but pricing still soft

Modest post-election bounce for real estate and more to come after Christmas.

Brent Melville 9:00am
Infrastructure Analysis

The current plan for new rail-enabled ferries may not survive the change of government.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Infrastructure Free

The new hotel will generate about 200 jobs and was officially opened on Tuesday.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Policy

Mayor Phil Mauger says his council doesn't think the rules are needed in the city.

Oliver Lewis 12 Dec 2023