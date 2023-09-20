Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Business of Blowouts: why cost overruns occur

Business of Blowouts: why cost overruns occur
Getting estimates wrong is a key reason why projects blow out.
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 20 Sep 2023
It’s been called the iron rule of megaprojects. From the new Christchurch stadium, Te Kaha, to roading and rail projects like Transmission Gully, the Waikato Expressway and the City Rail Link (CRL), cost and time overruns – or blowouts, as they’re colloquially known – have become so common as to be expected. Some commentators have even suggested a cynical rule of thumb for infrastructure pricing: take the announced cost and double it. A BusinessDesk analysis looking at the first announcement to cost a...
Global economy poised to slow as rate hikes bite, OECD says
Bloomberg

Global economy poised to slow as rate hikes bite, OECD says

A 25% rise in oil prices since May has also increased inflation in some countries.

Bloomberg 9:55am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Economy

KiwiSaver fees slide 8.1% in year to March 31

The decline was largely due to a fall in administration fees. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
KiwiSaver fees slide 8.1% in year to March 31

More Infrastructure

Jet fuel storage boosted
Infrastructure

Jet fuel storage boosted

Channel Infrastructure has more than doubled jet fuel storage at the import-only terminal.

Staff reporters 9:25am
Recycling 'like building a sandcastle to stop a tsunami'
Infrastructure

Colin Cashmore: Recycling 'like building a sandcastle to stop a tsunami'

You know that warm fuzzy feeling we get when we recycle?

Colin Cashmore 5:00am
The cost of blowouts
Infrastructure

The cost of blowouts

But is the assumption that all projects blowout fair?

Andy Fyers and Murray Jones 5:00am
KiwiRail's Valentine odyssey
Infrastructure

KiwiRail's Valentine odyssey

The SOE has sold its freight-only ferry, which is setting sail for Greece.

Oliver Lewis 19 Sep 2023