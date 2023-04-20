Menu
Home
Infrastructure

CCHL meeting to discuss Lyttelton Port Company

Lyttelton Port Company has had three CEOs leave since late 2019. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 20 Apr 2023
Directors at Christchurch City Holdings will be briefed today on Lyttelton Port Company and the abrupt departure of its chief executive.An interim chief executive, Jim Quinn, was parachuted into the role on Monday after Kirstie Gardener resigned last Friday citing differences of opinion with the board.Gardener was appointed as permanent CEO last May but had been in an acting capacity since December 2021 following the resignation of her predecessor, Roger Gray, who took up the chief executive role at Ports of Auckland after less than two years a...
NZ biotech research heads to the International Space Station
Technology Free

NZ biotech research heads to the International Space Station

A University of Canterbury-led biotech project will be sending test equipment to the International Space Station later this year.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Policy

Policy focus goes on renewable electricity

Ministers say planning law no longer matches emissions targets.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Policy focus goes on renewable electricity
Markets

'Shareholders come first': NZX shareholders square off against chair

Frustrated shareholders made NZX’s chair James Miller sweat over director fees rising and not enough being done on the dividend front.

Ella Somers 5:00am
'Shareholders come first': NZX shareholders square off against chair

More Infrastructure

New Auckland Transport boss aims to fix bus chaos
Infrastructure

New Auckland Transport boss aims to fix bus chaos

After a frustrating period of cancellations, Aucklanders can expect improvements.

Oliver Lewis 18 Apr 2023
AT proposes cutting 150 jobs
Infrastructure

AT proposes cutting 150 jobs

Auckland Transport needs to lock in cost savings before July 1.

Oliver Lewis 17 Apr 2023
Australia’s Avada to pay up to $13.7m for South Island traffic manager
Infrastructure

Australia’s Avada to pay up to $13.7m for South Island traffic manager

Avada is trucking into New Zealand with its Wilsons buy.

Staff reporters 17 Apr 2023
Browned off: raging against road cones, motorway lanes and go-slows
Infrastructure

Warren Couillault: Browned off: raging against road cones, motorway lanes and go-slows

Mayor Brown's “lecture” at the Northern Club has sparked an important discussion.

Warren Couillault 15 Apr 2023