CCHL strategic review to cover dividend policy, investment options

Oliver Lewis

Fri, 14 Oct 2022

CCHL controls trading companies like Christchurch International Airport on behalf of the council. (Image: Deposit Photos)
Oliver Lewis
A strategic review into a Christchurch council-owned company rocked by the abrupt departure of its CEO will consider new investment opportunities. Christchurch City Holdings (CCHL) controls assets worth more than $5 billion on behalf of the council, including the local airport, port and electricity lines company Orion. A recent investigation by BusinessDesk into the background of its short-lived chief executive, Tim Boyd, uncovered multiple undefended judgments against the Australian in the United States, as well as other serious alle...

