Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Christchurch metro sports builder seeks extra $212m

Christchurch metro sports builder seeks extra $212m
Construction on the Parakiore swimming pool complex is expected to be finished in 2024. (Image: Ōtākaro)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 20 Dec 2022
A contractor delivering a major swimming pool complex in central Christchurch is seeking an additional $212 million for the project. The Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre, previously called the Metro Sports Facility, is one of the last outstanding post-earthquake anchor projects. Crown rebuild agency Ōtākaro is managing the build, which is being delivered by CPB Contractors, an Australian firm that also built the new conference centre, Te Pae, and the Waipapa building at Christchurch Hospital. Ōtākaro had a $254m contract wit...
Markets Free market close

Sad Santa? Christmas rally looking less and less likely for NZ market

Five days to go and a Christmas rally is nowhere in sight.

Ella Somers 5:59pm
Finance

BNZ vs Kerr's Pyne Holding trial set for May 2024

The company's receivers started the proceedings in January this year.

Riley Kennedy 12:30pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

More Infrastructure

News in Brief

New Waka Kotahi board chair named

Brian Roche is out. Former ministry for the environment CEO Dr Paul Reynolds is in.

Oliver Lewis 12:42pm
Infrastructure

EA move should lower consumer power bills

The Electricity Authority said there are better, more effective ways of supporting grid reliability and security of supply.

Staff reporters 9:00am
News in Brief

Christchurch Airport names Justin Watson as new CEO

Christchurch Airport’s chief aeronautical and commercial officer is taking over the reins as chief executive from Jan 1.Justin Watson succeeds Malcolm Johns, who is leaving to become CEO of listed electricity generator-retailer, Genesis Energy.Director Sarah Ottrey, who chairs th...

Staff reporters 19 Dec 2022
Property

Housing intensification 2.0 for Christchurch

Councillors will consider a new plan change in March.

Oliver Lewis 19 Dec 2022