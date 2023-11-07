Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Cimic, Apollo exit Ventia in $260m deal

Cimic, Apollo exit Ventia in $260m deal
Ventia has the contract to maintain Transmission Gully for 25 years. (Image: Waka Kotahi)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 07 Nov 2023
Australian building giant Cimic Group has sold down its final stake in dual-listed infrastructure services provider Ventia.In an update to the New Zealand stock exchange on Tuesday, Ventia said Cimic had ceased to be a substantial shareholder.The construction giant sold 62,860,244 shares, equating to a 7.62% stake in Ventia, for A$2.71 (NZ$2.95) a share, meaning the transaction was worth A$170 million.Cimic carried out the sale alongside another Ventia shareholder, Apollo, which sold down 36,916,848 shares, also at A$2.71, for an...
NZ sharemarket snaps winning streak
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket snaps winning streak

The S&P/NZX50 index finished at 11,223.86, down 37.362 points or 0.33%.

Staff reporters 07 Nov 2023
Retail

Grocery council says Foodstuffs hopeful merger has been talked about for years

The Warehouse believes the merger will take away competition.

Ella Somers 07 Nov 2023
Grocery council says Foodstuffs hopeful merger has been talked about for years
Tourism

NZ tourism suffering from 'systemic issues', funding shortfall

Tourism sector eyes up $90 million annual visitor levy to help recovery.

Brent Melville 07 Nov 2023
NZ tourism suffering from 'systemic issues', funding shortfall

More Infrastructure

Ports await Interislander funding decision
Infrastructure

Ports await Interislander funding decision

Ports in Wellington and Picton are waiting for KiwiRail to lock down funding.

Oliver Lewis 07 Nov 2023
Bluebird invests $40m into chip automation
Retail

Bluebird invests $40m into chip automation

Country's biggest chip producer ramps up logistics to contend with 500,000 bags a day.

Brent Melville 07 Nov 2023
ASB launches $500m accelerated housing fund
Finance

ASB launches $500m accelerated housing fund

The fund will support lending for affordable, social and Māori housing.

Oliver Lewis 03 Nov 2023
Interislander ferry delivery pushed back due to 'busy summer'
Infrastructure

Interislander ferry delivery pushed back due to 'busy summer'

KiwiRail will make do with old vessels during its busiest annual period.

Brent Melville 02 Nov 2023